Nigeria’s External Debt Servicing To Hit $5.2bn In 2025– Fitch

Nigeria’s external debt service has been projected to rise to $5.2bn this year, Fitch Ratings has said.

The credit rating agency disclosed this in its latest rating action commentary published on Friday.

The agency also cited a minor delay in the payment of a Eurobond coupon due on March 28, 2025, as a reflection of persistent challenges in public finance management.

The agency had upgraded Nigeria’s long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating to ‘B’ from ‘B-’, with a stable outlook.

According to the report, government external debt service will increase from $4.7bn in 2024 to $5.2bn in 2025.

This includes $4.5bn in amortisation payments and a $1.1bn Eurobond repayment due in November.

The development highlights the growing pressure on public finances despite ongoing economic reforms by the federal government.

Fitch noted, “Government external debt service is moderate but expected to rise to $5.2bn in 2025 (with $4.5bn of amortisations, including a $1.1bn Eurobond repayment due in November 2025), from $4.7bn in 2024, and fall to $3.5bn in 2026.”

Fitch’s latest assessment comes amid earlier concerns raised by JP Morgan, which projected that Nigeria’s current account could swing into a deficit if oil prices stay low for a prolonged period, potentially pushing the naira beyond N1,700 per dollar.

Although Nigeria’s external debt service remains within manageable levels, Fitch warned that high-interest costs, weak revenue performance, and limited fiscal space remain significant concerns.

Fitch said general government debt was expected to remain at about 51 per cent of GDP in 2025 and 2026.

However, it expressed concern over the government’s revenue position, noting that interest payments will consume a substantial portion of income.

It stated, “We expect general government revenue-to-GDP to rise but to remain structurally low (averaging 13.3 per cent in 2025–2026), largely accounting for a high general government interest/revenue ratio, above 30 per cent, with federal government interest/revenue ratio of nearly 50 per cent.”

The agency observed that Nigeria’s gross reserves rose to $41bn at the end of 2024, before declining to $38bn due to debt service payments.

Despite this, Fitch expects the country’s reserves to average five months of current external payments over the medium term, above the median for similarly rated economies.

It added that recent policy reforms had contributed to increased foreign exchange inflows and better monetary stability, with inflation projected to average 22 per cent in 2025.

Fitch stated, “Net official FX inflows through the CBN and autonomous sources rose by about 89 per cent in Q4 2024. We expect continued formalisation of FX activity to support the exchange rate, although we anticipate modest depreciation in the short term.”

The agency commended the government’s commitment to economic reforms, including the removal of fuel subsidies, liberalisation of the exchange rate, and tightening of monetary policy.

It noted that these steps had improved policy credibility and strengthened Nigeria’s ability to absorb shocks.

However, the agency warned that risks to Nigeria’s external and fiscal position remained, particularly if oil prices fall or policy implementation slows down.

Despite these challenges, Fitch maintained a stable outlook for the country, saying the reforms had begun to yield results.