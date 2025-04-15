Rivers Administrator Threatens Legal Action To Recover ₦300m From NBA

The Administrator of Rivers State, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has refuted claims by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) suggesting that a ₦300 million payment made to the association was a mere “gift” and not tied to the hosting rights for the NBA’s 2025 Annual General Conference (AGC).

Reacting to the NBA’s announcement of the relocation of the 2025 conference from Port Harcourt to Enugu, the Administrator described the association’s position as “unethical” and “a breach of trust.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Hector Igbikiowubo, the Administrator clarified that the payment was made under a clear mutual understanding that Rivers State would host the NBA’s flagship event.

“The Rivers State Government entered into this arrangement with the NBA in good faith, with the understanding that hosting the conference would attract significant economic benefits to our state and directly impact the businesses of our people,” the statement read.

He expressed dismay over what he called the NBA’s “unilateral” decision to move the event, warning that failure to refund the ₦300 million would leave the state with no choice but to initiate legal action to recover the funds.

“We reaffirm our willingness to engage in partnerships with all professional bodies, including the NBA, but we will not accommodate exploitation of our people and the Rivers State Government,” the statement concluded.

He urged the NBA to act swiftly to resolve the matter and avoid unnecessary legal confrontation.

Read Full Statement Below: