Troops Kill Two Terrorists, Destroy Camps In Taraba

Two terrorists have been killed while several others have escaped with gunshot injuries in a fierce battle between troops of 6 brigade Nigeria Army/sector 3 operation whirl stroke and terrorists in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State.

The move is in continuation of intensified efforts by the troops to rid the state of criminal elements under the ongoing clearance operation code named Operation Lafiyan Jama’a.

This was contained in a press statement on Tuesday by the Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigeria Army, Captain Olubodunde Oni.

“On 14 April 2025, acting on credible intelligence, troops swiftly responded to the movement of suspected bandits between Mayokan and Bondogri villages in Bali Local Government Area (LGA). The troops tactically advanced to the general area and made contact with the bandits around Garbatau, Garin Hamidu, Bandaguri, and Mayokan villages.

“A fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, resulting in the neutralization of two terrorists, while several others escaped with gunshot wounds,” the statement read.

Items recovered from the scene include, one AK-47 Rifle, one AK-47 Magazine, four rounds of 7.62mm Special Ammunition, one single barrel dane gun, 27 Arrows and six Cutlasses.

In a separate operation conducted the same day in Ibi LGA, troops carried out a clearance patrol to suspected bandits’ hideouts around Yamiri Village in Sarkin Kudu Ward.

On sighting the advancing troops, the criminals fled in disarray, abandoning their camp. Subsequent exploitation of the area led to the recovery of the following items, one Military Woodland Camouflage Uniform and one Bible.

The troops, thereafter, proceeded to destroy all discovered camps to deny the criminals any further operational base in the area.

The Commander 6 Brigade Nigeria Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the troops for their gallantry and reiterated the Brigade’s commitment to ensuring lasting peace and security across Taraba State. He urged the public to continue providing timely and credible information to aid ongoing military operations.

General Uwa added that 6 Brigade Nigerian Army will remain resolute in its mission to safeguarding lives and property of citizens and will not relent until all criminal elements are flushed out of the state.