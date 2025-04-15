VIDEO: Activist Najaatu Muhammad Blames Govt For Plateau Killings

Activist Najaatu Muhammad has blamed the government for the ceaseless killings in the Middle Belt, especially in Plateau State.

The activist, who was a guest on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief programme on Tuesday, said the repeated killings of helpless residents showed the failure of the government whose first responsibility is the security of the lives and property of the people.

Over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks when bloodthirsty marauders unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.

