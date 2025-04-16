Death Toll Rises To 11 As Deputy Gov Visits Attacked Benue Community

The death toll from Tuesday evening’s deadly attack on Otobi community in Akpa district of Otukpo Local Government Area in Benue State, has risen to 11, local authorities confirmed on Wednesday.

According to the member representing Otukpo-Akpa Constituency in the Benue State House of Assembly, Kennedy Angbo, nine corpses were recovered Tuesday night, followed by one in a hard-to-reach area later that evening.

By dawn Wednesday, other corpses were found, bringing the total number of fatalities to 11.

The attack has sent shockwaves through the state, particularly because the Otobi community—home to the Federal Ministry of Water Resources Multipurpose Dam—has now come under assault twice this April.

A security guard was previously killed at the dam site just days before this latest massacre.

Standing in for Governor Hyacinth Alia, the Deputy Governor Samuel Ode visited the devastated community on Wednesday.

He offered condolences to the grieving families and reassured residents of the state government’s commitment to tackling the spate of violent attacks across rural areas.

Ode also made some cash donations to carter for some immediate relief while the state emergency management agency has been tasked to move in for needs assessment and provide emergency response to those in need.

The attack on Otobi is the latest in a disturbing string of assaults along the Otukpo-Ado Road, from Okpamaju to Asa One and Asa Two down to the Ebonyi State border.