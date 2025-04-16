Fashola Asks Youths To Reject Agents Of Division

The Former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has called on youths to reject agents of division and exclusion, and focus on shared values in an era increasingly defined by identity politics.

Fashola stated this while speaking at the Lagos Leadership Summit 2025 on Wednesday, organised by the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, themed: “Transformative Leadership: Development-Responsive, Adaptive and Inclusive Models”.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke on the topic: “The Inclusion Imperative: Why No One Wins When Leadership Leaves People Behind”, emphasised the importance of unity and inclusiveness.

He noted that the 1999 Nigerian Constitution already contains strong provisions that promote national cohesion and inclusion.

He stressed the need for leaders across all levels to collaborate in giving practical meaning to the constitutional imperatives.

According to him, true leadership lies in ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of ethnic, religious or political affiliations.

The chief host of the event, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in his address, reiterated his administration’s dedication to good governance and pledged to use creative leadership, culture and the THEMES PLUS Agenda for the benefit of the people as well as the society in a bid to achieve the aims and vision of moving Lagos forward.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who spoke on the topic: “From Leadership to Legacy: Designing Systems That Work Without You”, said he had been lucky to take forward the aggressive leadership of past leaders and had been able to innovate, urging people to get good education and do well in whatever assignment and level they find themselves.

The Executive Secretary of the Lateef Jakande Leadership Academy, Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade said Governor Sanwo-Olu had the vision of Lateef Jakande leadership academy and the academy had graduated 60 fellows and 30 others underway.

Governor Sanwo-Olu also announced the five lucky winners of award for social impact, and presented N5 million cheque to each of them for touching lives through their project.