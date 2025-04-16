Huge Blackout Hits Puerto Rico

A major electricity outage struck Puerto Rico on Wednesday after all power plants in the US territory were knocked offline, utility companies said — the latest huge outage to hit the Caribbean island.

“We have experienced a massive power outage across the island due to the unexpected shutdown of all power generation plants,” Genera PR, a private company that operates those plants, said in a statement carried on X.

Luma Energy, which distributes electricity, said more than 1.1 million customers were without service as of 2025 GMT. It said it was working to identify the cause of the problem and “safely restore service.”

A power outage plunged most of Puerto Rico into darkness last New Year’s Eve.

Such incidents have become commonplace since Hurricane Maria tore across the Spanish-speaking territory in 2017, exacerbating existing power grid issues.