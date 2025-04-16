Police Reject ₦1m Bribe, Arrest Suspected Car Thieves In Katsina

Officers of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested two suspected car thieves and rejected one million naira bribe offered to them by the suspects.

They also recovered a suspected stolen motor vehicle, a cash sum of ₦1,000,000, three mobile phones, one power bank and a bunch of keys from the suspects as exhibits.

The police spokesman, DSP Abubakar Sadiq, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

He said that on April 11th, 2025, at about 1500 hrs, while on a routine patrol along Birnin Kuka village, Mashi LGA, Katsina State, officers attached to Border Patrol Zone 4, Katsina, flagged down a Toyota Corolla LE, green colour, driven by one (1) Mubarak Kabir, m, age 26, and (2) Adamu Hashim, m, age 27, all of Kurna quarters, Fagge LGA, Kano State.

According to him, a preliminary investigation revealed that the said vehicle was reportedly stolen from FCT Abuja.

“The suspects then offered a bribe of one million naira (₦1,000,000) in cash to the patrol team with a view to evading justice, which the officers sternly rejected. Suspects are in custody,” he stated.

“Furthermore, the suspected stolen motor vehicle, cash sum of ₦1,000,000, three (3) mobile phones, one power bank and a bunch of keys were recovered from the suspects as exhibits.

“Investigations are ongoing to unravel the extent of the suspects’ involvement in criminal activities. Further developments will be communicated as the investigation proceeds.”

The State Commissioner of Police, Bello Shehu, commended the officers’ commitment to upholding the law and exhibiting a high level of integrity.

He further reaffirmed the commitment and dedication of the Command towards protecting the lives and property of the citizens in the state, while maintaining a high level of integrity and respect for human rights.