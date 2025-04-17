Chidinma Tells Court How She Found Usifo Ataga Dead In Lekki Apartment

Chidinma Ojukwu, a university undergraduate and the prime suspect in the murder of Super TV CEO Michael Usifo Ataga, testified on Thursday before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square, recounting how she discovered his lifeless body in a short-let apartment in Lekki on 15 June 2021.

The former 300-level Mass Communication student at the University of Lagos, who opened her defence before trial judge Justice Yetunde Adesanya, stated that she had returned from buying food and drinks, knocked on the door but received no response. She then pushed it open, only to find blood on the floor and Ataga lying in a pool of blood.

“I dropped everything and rushed to him,” she said, adding that his eyes were half-shut and he had no pulse.

Led in evidence by her lawyer, Mr Onwuka Egwu, Chidinma detailed her relationship with Ataga, which began in November 2020.

She explained that they met through a mutual friend, Fiyin, who was dating Ataga’s friend, James. She described Ataga as kind and supportive, claiming he had paid her school fees and helped fund her cosmetics business.

According to Chidinma, Ataga told her he was from Edo State, lived in Victoria Garden City, worked in the media industry, and had three children with his estranged wife, who resided in Abuja.

She testified that on 13 June 2021, Ataga called her, mentioning that his birthday was that week and inviting her to spend time with him before heading to Abuja for a family celebration. Due to renovations at his VGC home, he suggested booking a hotel or apartment in Lekki, where he usually held meetings.

She said she eventually found a short-let apartment at 19 Adewale Street, off Ologolo Road, Lekki, which Ataga approved. They met there that evening, went out to eat at Angle Villa restaurant, picked up some wine, and returned to the apartment to drink, eat, and smoke.

The following day, 14 June, they woke up late, and Ataga asked her to contact her supplier for loud (cannabis) and rohypnol. She said he sent her ₦15,000 for that and later ₦25,000 for food. She was out for about two hours buying meals due to COVID-related delays.

On 15 June 2021, she said Ataga again requested more loud but asked her to pay since he was unable to transfer funds. He also gave her money to buy food and juice. After trying unsuccessfully to reach him for clarification regarding the okra soup she was to buy, she returned to the apartment and found him dead.

“I saw blood stains, pushed the door open, and saw Michael on the floor, covered in blood. I checked for a pulse—there was none.”

In a panic, she said she wiped the blood off herself, changed clothes, and packed her belongings, including a brown envelope containing Ataga’s bank statements, ID cards, and documents belonging to one Mary Johnson. She also took some of his jewellery and left the apartment in a cab.

Justice Adesanya has adjourned the case to 28 April 2025 for Chidinma to conclude her testimony and for the continuation of the trial.