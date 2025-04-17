Coalition: PDP Governors’ Hold On Party Leadership Unconstitutional — Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Director-General of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN), Ladan Salihu, has described the current posture of the PDP Governors’ Forum as ‘unconstitutional’ and a potential threat to the party’s internal democracy.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Thursday edition of The Morning Brief, Salihu criticised the outcome of the Monday PDP Governors’ Forum meeting held in Ibadan, Oyo State, noting that the forum had overstepped its bounds.

“The PDP has a pedigree and history guided by its constitution, just like any country operates under the rule of law,” he said. “What we saw with the outcome of the governors’ meeting in Ibadan was a misstep. It appears to me that the Governors’ Forum has taken over the powers of the National Executive Committee (NEC), and that is unconstitutional.”

The PDP stalwart maintained that nowhere in the party’s constitution does it grant the Governors’ Forum authority to dictate party leadership or decisions.

“To assume that a forum within the party can come up, organise a national convention, create committees with chairmen and members from within itself, and assume full control of the party structure — that is overriding and unconstitutional,” he asserted.

The chieftain further questioned the absence of the NEC and National Working Committee (NWC) members at the meeting, describing the forum’s actions as exclusionary and a breach of the party’s democratic ethos.

“Everything I have seen in the actions of the Governors’ Forum is an abuse of the constitutionality of the PDP,” he said.

“If this trend continues, it would be as though we are a party that shoots first and aims later. We end up in blame games when we lose, instead of taking timely and strategic decisions. The governors must not be dictatorial,” the former FRCN DG added.

‘Only Coalition Can Unseat Tinubu’

On coalition talks ahead of the 2027 elections, Salihu stated that a united front among opposition parties was the only viable route to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

“We all agreed during our meeting with Atiku and others that we should go into a coalition with other political parties to democratically rescue power from the APC. Coming together is strategic, helpful, and will generate the numbers necessary to succeed,” he revealed.

The chieftain warned that failing to consolidate opposition forces would hand President Tinubu an easy return in 2027.

“From where we stand today, there’s no way the PDP alone can secure victory. If we don’t collaborate and bring all stakeholders under one umbrella, Tinubu will return,” he warned.

‘No Wrongs, Party Still United’ – Ogun PDP Chair

However, the Ogun State PDP Chairman, Tella Abayomi, who also appeared on the programme, defended the governors’ role, arguing that their actions were within the bounds of party cohesion and constitutionality.

Abayomi said, “At this point in the party, we must recognise that the governors are the generalissimos in their states. What the governors have done is to demonstrate that the party is still together.

“If all PDP governors are united in seeking a way out of this quagmire, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

He noted that the PDP National Chairman was present at the Ibadan meeting, and no decisions were made unilaterally.

“They’ve not made any pronouncements beyond suggestions. What the governors have started is building the unity we currently lack at the national level. I fully support their move,” he said.

Responding to concerns raised by other party members, Abayomi called for patience ahead of the NEC meeting scheduled for May.

“The issue with our party is that we react hastily when something doesn’t align with our personal opinion. This is politics; people will have dissenting voices,” he noted.

No Merger Talks

Amid ongoing controversy over merger talks, the PDP Governors’ Forum had resolved not to enter into any formal coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

However, the Forum expressed openness to welcoming individuals, parties, and groups committed to “rescuing Nigeria” and promoting good governance.

“The Forum resolved that the PDP will not join any coalition or merger. However, as a major opposition party, it welcomes any party, persons, or groups willing to join it to wrest power and enthrone good leadership in 2027,” Bauchi State Governor and Forum Chairman, Bala Mohammed, had read in the communiqué.

The closed-door meeting, which lasted nearly six hours in Ibadan on Monday, has since sparked mixed reactions from across party ranks.