Convoy Of President’s Wife Not Involved In Road Accident — Police

The Ondo State Police Command has said that the convoy of the President’s wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, was not involved in an auto crash that led to the death of a seven-year-old girl in Akure, the state capital on Thursday, April 17, 2025.

The spokesperson for the Command, Olusola Ayanlade, in a statement, said the president’s wife was on a visit to the state on Thursday to distribute empowerment kits and equipment.

“Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigations conducted by the Ondo State Police Command have confirmed that the incident was caused by a hit-and-run driver operating an unregistered white Lexus vehicle — not by any vehicle belonging to or associated with the First Lady’s convoy,” the police said.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Attack Senator Natasha’s Family House In Kogi

The statement further said, “A witness who observed the hit-and-run pursued the fleeing vehicle on a motorcycle immediately after the incident, which occurred around the Oba Ile area of Akure. These accounts have been corroborated by several individuals at the scene as well as by the parents of the deceased.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Command, was personally present and met with the grieving family to ensure a full and transparent investigation. At no point was the First Lady’s convoy involved in this tragedy.

“The command commiserated with the bereaved family and urged the general public to cooperate with us as we bring the perpetrator of the hit-and-run to justice.

“Also, we urge anyone with any useful information to please come forward or report to the nearest police station or security post nearest to them while we hunt for the killer.”