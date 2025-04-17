Customs Rakes In N190bn At Onne Port In Q1 2025

The Nigeria Customs Service has announced that it generated N190,569,212,397.42 from January to March 2025, at Onne port, Rivers State.

Customs Comptroller, Area II Command, Onne, Mohammed Babandede, revealed this during his first quarter media briefing in Onne on Wednesday.

Babandede stated that the feat showed a remarkable improvement with a difference of N27,864,668,442.61, representing a 17.12 per cent increase against the first quarter of 2024.

He said: “The sum of N190,569,212,397.42 was collected as revenue during the first quarter (January-March) of the year, 2025.

During the first quarter of the year, 2024, a total of N162,705,313,561.48 was collected. This shows a remarkable improvement with a difference of N27, 864,668,442.61. This represents a 17.12 per cent increase against the first quarter of 2024.”

On export, Comptroller Babandede hinted that the Command exported 1.274, 695MTS comprising mostly agricultural products and solid minerals, adding that the total products exported stood at a value of N2,345,268,122.00.

The Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Babandede, made further disclosure that within the period under review, a total of 20 containers were seized for various offences.

He said the cumulative duty paid value of the seized goods presented is worth N10,293,677,040.00.

Babandede emphasised: “It is important to know that importing illicit drugs and other prohibited wares into the country can have serious consequences for both the public and society.

“Worthy of note is the fact that perpetrating any act of illegal activity is criminal and remains punishable under the Nigeria Customs extant laws, with the legal consequence of being punishable with either a fine or imprisonment, or both, as the case may be.

“The impact of the influx of illicit drugs can lead to increased rates of crime, substance abuse, addiction, and health-related issues in the communities. Hence, there is a need to nip it in the bud.”

According to him, “these seizures are products of courage, bravery, high level of integrity, and the self-determined posture of the officers to be patriotic to their oath of allegiance; exhibited through objective and careful examination, meticulous documentary checks and professionalism.”

He added that the Nigeria Customs Service is making significant strides in trade facilitation through its modernisation project, explaining that the initiative integrates various applications, platforms, and hardware into a comprehensive import and export management system.

“This Command leveraged this project with yielding remarkable results which including the efficient release of containers. We trained stakeholders on the B’odogwu Unified Information Management System in order to understand the modality of its operation for efficiency in the clearing procedure and better revenue collection.”