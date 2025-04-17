Gunmen Attack Senator Natasha’s Family House In Kogi

Gunmen, on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, attacked the family house of Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, in Obeiba-Ihima, Kogi State.

According to a statement on Thursday by the lawmaker’s team, the armed men, “mistakenly believing the Senator was present, vandalised windows in her grandfather’s house”.

The statement noted that security operatives swiftly responded and repelled the attackers.

The senator’s team urged the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to immediately restore the her security details that were withdrawn when she was suspended in March 2025 for misconduct, an offense she has denied.

“This calculated assault appears to be a direct response to Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan’s courageous stance against Senate President Godswill Akpabio, whom she accused of sexual harassment.

“We urge the Inspector General of Police to immediately reinstate her security details,” the statement noted.

Also in the statement, Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan shared her account of the incident, “Two days ago, my younger brother took some contractors to my hometown in Ihima to inspect locations for upcoming projects I attracted to my senatorial district. The unknown gunmen assumed I was the one in town and attacked my family house that night

“Thankfully, the civil defence team and community members responded promptly and chased them off. A report was made at the police area command, and no one was hurt.”