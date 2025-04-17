Man Utd Beat Lyon In Thriller To Reach Europa League Semi-Finals

Manchester United produced an astonishing comeback to beat Lyon 5-4 in extra time on Thursday and reach the Europa League semi-finals with a 7-6 aggregate victory in their last-eight tie.

Lyon came from two goals down on the night to pull level and force extra time, before appearing to be heading through as they went 4-2 ahead despite being reduced to 10 men.

But a Bruno Fernandes penalty and a Kobbie Mainoo strike brought United level again before Harry Maguire headed in the winner with the game in added time in extra time.

More to follow…