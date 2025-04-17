Nigeria, Niger Hold Talks To Mend Strained Ties

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has embarked on a working visit to Niamey, Niger Republic’s capital.

This comes amid a frosty relationship between Nigeria and Niger.

Tuggar was received by his Nigerien counterpart, Bakary Sangaré, according to a statement on Thursday via his X handle.

“Rebuilding trust and fostering regional stability remain central to Nigeria’s diplomatic efforts,” he stated.

“I led a delegation to the Republic of Niger to renew bilateral ties and strengthen cooperation in key areas such as security, trade, and energy.”

According to him, the “engagements also addressed pressing shared concerns, including migration management, the fight against desertification, and the revitalisation of the Nigeria-Niger Joint Commission (NNJC).”

The minister stated that Nigeria and Niger remain united in their commitment to advancing regional peace and development.

Both West African nations have been having lingering tensions following the July 2023 coup in Niger.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), under the chairmanship of President Bola Tinubu, had imposed stringent sanctions on Niger and advocated for the restoration of constitutional order while threatening military intervention.

The strong reaction led to a significant cooling of diplomatic ties between Abuja and Niamey, with border closures and the suspension of some cooperative efforts.

Last month, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a breakaway faction of ECOWAS comprising junta-led Mali, Niger, and Burkina Faso, imposed a 0.5 percent import duty on goods from member nations of its former bloc, escalating strained relations.