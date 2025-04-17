Nigeria, South Africa Sign Mining Cooperation Deal

Nigeria and South Africa have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to boost mining cooperation, focusing on investment, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer.

The agreement was signed in Abuja by the Solid Minerals Development Minister, Dele Alake, and South Africa’s Mineral Resources, Gwede Mantashe.

A statement on Wednesday said the MoU was part of efforts to strengthen ties under the Nigeria–South Africa Bi-National Commission framework.

It noted that the agreement sets out specific areas of collaboration alongside defined implementation timelines for joint activities and engagements in the mining sector.

“Both ministers pledged ongoing engagement to advance intra-African trade and implement practical steps outlined in the agreement,” it said.

The ministers also expressed optimism that the renewed partnership would significantly strengthen the mining industries of both countries through shared expertise and innovation.

Key highlights include capacity building in geological methods using UAVs and applying spectral remote sensing technologies for mineral exploration and mapping.

Other areas cover geoscientific data sharing via the Nigeria Geological Survey Agency, training in mineral processing, and value-addition initiatives.

The MoU also supports capacity building in elemental fingerprinting with LA-ICP-MS and joint exploration of agro and energy minerals within Nigeria.

Alake restated that bilateral cooperation holds promise for industrialisation, employment generation, and sustainable economic development across the African continent.

“The agreement on geology, mining, and mineral processing will foster knowledge exchange, promote investment, and encourage regional integration,” Alake stated.

READ ALSO: NNPCL Foundation Flags-Off Nationwide Training of 6000 Vulnerable Farmers

He reiterated Nigeria’s focus on developing its mining sector, noting mutual benefits through mineral wealth and South Africa’s technological expertise.

According to Alake, this synergy will attract investments, build skills, and help diversify Nigeria’s economy for long-term growth and stability.