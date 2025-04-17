PHOTOS: Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter, Prisciilla Ties Knot With Tanzanian Partner In Lagos

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood actress and filmmaker Iyabo Ojo, has officially tied the knot with her Tanzanian heartthrob, Juma Jux, in a grand traditional wedding ceremony.

The much-anticipated union, held on Thursday, was attended by several top names in the Nigerian entertainment industry, drawing both admiration and online buzz.

The Lagos ceremony follows their intimate customary wedding held in Tanzania earlier in February.

The event was graced by numerous Nollywood stars, including Mercy Aigbe, Destiny Etiko and Toyin Abraham, who were spotted assisting with the event and dancing joyfully with the guests.

One notable appearance was that of 83-year-old legendary Juju musician Chief Commander Ebenezer Obey, whose presence thrilled attendees.

For their Nigerian traditional celebration, the couple dazzled in vibrant ensembles of purple, orange and pink. Priscilla wore a long-sleeved, asooke blouse paired with a dramatic, layered skirt adorned with sequins and stones. She completed the regal look with a purple gele and matching ipele.

The Tanzanian singer complemented his bride in a striking agbada made from matching purple asooke, featuring orange and gold embellishments. His royal blue cap with orange accents and a purple staff, topped with a carved map of Africa, added symbolic depth to the ensemble.

READ ALSO: Tunde Onakoya Eyes 70-hour Chess Marathon With Slum Kids



The bridal party added extra colour to the occasion, with the groomsmen sporting pink agbadas and the bridesmaids dressed in stylish pink traditional attire with gele headwraps.

Several clips circulating online captured the couple performing their traditional marriage rites. The decorated hall had a dreamy and heavenly ambience.

Before Thursday’s wedding, videos also showed Jux’s family in numbers flying down to Nigeria for the occasion.

Love Story

In a pre-wedding interview with BellaNaija Weddings, Jux expressed his joy at finally marrying 24-year-old Priscilla.

“It’s exciting — a dream come true. From the first day I met Priscilla, I knew she was an amazing soul,” the singer said.

Further speaking on their love story, the 35-year-old revealed, “I knew instantly she was the one. I couldn’t wait to put a ring on her hand.”

In her interview, Iyabo shared her thoughts about her daughter’s choice: “I knew Juma was the one, seeing how international he is about family. I always hoped Priscilla would get married in her early 20s.”

The actress’s estranged husband, Ademidun Ojo, also made headlines after flying into Lagos for the wedding celebration. In a trending video, the bride’s father was seen warmly greeting guests at the venue where he was lodged. Another heartwarming clip showed him embracing his new son-in-law, symbolising the union of two families.

Despite their separation, Iyabo and Ademidun came together in matching traditional outfits to support their daughter. A viral video captured the former couple dancing side by side, exuding grace and unity.

The festivities began with a private introduction ceremony held in Tanzania, attended only by close friends and family. Just before Valentine’s Day, Juma Jux proposed once more — this time with a bigger ring — in a romantic moment shared online.

The couple held a civil wedding a day later, attended by celebrity friends including Toyin Abraham, Chioma Good Hair, and Enioluwa.

Jux began his music journey as a rapper at 16 before signing with A.M. Records in 2008. Known for hits like “Sugua” (with Diamond Platnumz), “Juu” (with Vanessa Mdee) and “Regina” (with Otile Brown), Jux has collaborated with several African artistes, including Gyakie, Bien, Zuchu, Joh Makini, and Marioo.

Before dating influencer Priscilla, Jux was in high-profile relationships with Vanessa Mdee and Karen Bujulu. He officially confirmed his relationship with Priscilla in mid-2024 after sharing romantic photos on Instagram that sparked widespread speculation.

With their union now sealed in both Tanzanian and Nigerian tradition, fans across both nations continue to celebrate what many are calling a modern African fairytale.

PHOTOS

Chiomagoodhair This outfit is giving !! I love the details pic.twitter.com/ZS1ftPzg6R — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 17, 2025

Ruth Kadri did not come to play !! pic.twitter.com/iRphxQeRO9 — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 17, 2025

World record breaker !! Hilda Baci pic.twitter.com/TPUGweGqIJ — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 17, 2025

Shaffy Bello did not come to play pic.twitter.com/x53CYfCcUH — Vampz (@Hybrid_Ola) April 17, 2025