Remove Ibas For Breach Of Presidential Order, Falana Tells Tinubu

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has asked President Bola Tinubu to remove the Sole Administrator for Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.), for breach of presidential order.

The senior advocate on Thursday argued that the retired naval chief contravened the orders contained in the Official Gazette dated March 18, 2025, and titled, ‘State of Emergency (Rivers State) Proclamation, 2025.

Falana said in the gazette, stated very clearly that the sole administrator “shall operate on the basis of such Regulations that may, from time to time, be issued by me (Tinubu).”

“It is common knowledge that President Bola Tinubu has not issued any Regulation for the operation of the Sole Administrator. But, the Sole Administrator has made appointments and removed officials appointed by Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

“By treating the orders of President Bola Tinubu with contempt, the Sole Administrator has compounded the illegality of his appointment. The Sole Administrator ought to be removed without any further delay,” Falana said.

Tinubu announced the appointment of Ibas as Rivers sole administrator on March 18, 2025, when he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu; and the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

Tinubu hinged his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, saying he can’t continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action.

The Ad-Hoc Committee of the House of Representatives on Rivers State had summoned Ibas for “comprehensive interactive session” in Abuja.

Ibas was the Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021. He was born in Cross River where he is from and had his early education there.