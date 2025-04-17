Shun Nepotism In Key Appointments, Shehu Sani Advises Tinubu

A former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, Senator Shehu Sani, has bemoaned what he said is the practice of most African leaders who tend to fill important positions with people from their ethnic group once they assume power.

Speaking as a guest on Thursday’s edition of Channels Television’s Politics Today, Senator Sani advised President Bola Tinubu not to toe same line.

“I will say that President Asiwaju should also be very careful. He shouldn’t toe that line because it has been in African political geography that each time a person takes over position of office, he fills the major positions with people from his ethnic group and it is happening everywhere.

“So, people who find themselves in power should see it as an opportunity to serve not as those who have conquered and as such, they have to put their people everywhere,” Senator Sani said.

Tinubu has been criticised by many Nigerians including opposition political leaders and even some top political figures within his own party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), over what they perceive as lopsided appointments by him.

They accuse the President of appointing majorly those from his Yoruba Ethnic group into key offices in his government, an accusation the Presidency has continued to deny.

An APC Senator, Ali Ndume, had accused the Tinubu administration of violating the federal character principle in its appointments, warning that the trend could have far-reaching consequences if not corrected.

However, the Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to the President, Bayo Onanuga, replied to him in a statement, accusing the Borno South lawmaker of hypocrisy and misinformation.

Speaking further on the Channels TV political programme, Senator Sani condemned the hypocrisy of some opposition politicians whom he said kept quiet when the lopsided appointments were perpetrated by people from their own ethnic group but suddenly found their voice when it is done by someone from a different ethnic group.

“I would appreciate the morality of the opposition if I can hear your voice when your own man from your tribe, from your ethnic group were perpetrating those evil and you stood against it. And when you keep quiet when it favoured you and now you speak out when it doesn’t favour you, it means you have other intentions,” he said.

Why I returned to APC

The Kaduna politician confirmed his return to the APC from the Peoples Democratic Party, saying that the situation that caused him and others to jump ship before has changed.

He accused former Kaduna State governor, Nasir el-Rufai of being responsible for their exit. He described El-Rufai’s leadership of the APC in the 8 years he was governor as toxic.