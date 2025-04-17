Tinubu Remains Engaged In Governance From Europe, Will Return After Easter – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu remains fully engaged in Nigeria’s governance even though he is away in Europe, the Presidency has said.

The President’s spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, in a statement on Thursday said his absence remains temporary and in line with the communicated timeframe of approximately two weeks.

Onanuga noted that the President left Paris for London at the weekend and has maintained constant communication with key government officials, overseeing critical national matters, including directives to security chiefs to address emerging threats in some parts of the country.

He confirmed that his return to Abuja and the resumption of duties at Aso Villa will follow the conclusion of the Easter holiday.

“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption,” the statement concluded.

Calls for Tinubu’s return

Following the escalation on insecurity in some parts of the country, including the massacre of many people in Plateau and Benue State, some opposition leaders have called on the president to return home from his Europe trip and face governance.

READ ALSO: Obi Asks Tinubu To End France Trip, Address Insecurity

In a post shared via his official X handle on Wednesday, the Labour Party presidential candidate in 2023, Peter Obi, criticised the President’s absence amid worsening violence and insecurity across the country.

“Mr President, domestic problems beckon,” Obi wrote. “I am compelled at this time in our lives as a nation to call on our retreating President’s attention to the security challenges at home, which entail that he immediately suspend his ongoing retreat in a foreign land and come home to address the overwhelming security situation across the country.”

The former Anambra State governor lamented that over 150 Nigerians have been killed in the past two weeks, citing renewed attacks in Plateau and Zamfara States, while pipeline explosions in the Niger Delta further highlighted the country’s dire state.

READ ALSO: Atiku Tells Tinubu To End France Visit, Address Killings

“In the two weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity across Nigeria, especially in Plateau and Zamfara states,” he said.

“The primary duty of any government is securing the lives and property of its citizens, and one wonders the type of retreat going on in another country where peace has been secured by their leaders, while blood continues to flow in our country.”

Obi described the nation as being in distress and likened the President to a retreating CEO far from the headquarters of his failing company. He urged the President to take swift and decisive action.

“Amid all these, the CEO of the troubled company called Nigeria, is retreating in a faraway land in France, detached from the company’s headquarters.

“I therefore urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues. That is the new Nigeria the nation seeks,” he noted.

Obi’s call was followed by that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar who also contested the 2023 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Atiku questioned Tinubu’s continued stay in the European country despite the spate of killings across Nigeria.

“Let the facts speak for themselves. By the time Tinubu struts back from this latest escapade, he will have racked up a staggering 59 days in France since assuming office. “See Paris and die?” No — see Paris and abandon your country. While Tinubu dines under chandeliers in the land of good governance, the country he governs is spiraling into chaos. Plateau has turned into a killing field — over 100 lives lost in relentless attacks,” Atiku’s spokesman, Paul Ibe, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“Benue is bleeding. Boko Haram is seizing territory. And every single day, Nigerians sink deeper into poverty, insecurity, and despair. This isn’t just negligence. It’s dereliction of duty on a catastrophic scale. If Tinubu had even a shred of empathy, he would cut his trip short and return immediately. A leader with an ounce of patriotism wouldn’t need to be begged to show up in times of crisis. The constitution says the security and welfare of the people is the primary purpose of government.”

Tinubu departed Nigeria for Paris, France on April 2, on what the Presidency described as a short working visit.

It said that during the visit, the President will appraise his administration’s mid-term performance and assess key milestones.

It added Tinubu will also use the retreat to review the progress of ongoing reforms and engage in strategic planning ahead of his administration’s second anniversary.