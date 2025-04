Seventeen-year-old minor, Alabi Quadri, who went viral before the 2023 general elections for standing in front of the convoy of a former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has regained freedom after months in prison.

Magistrate Adetola Olorunfemi freed him on Thursday following the legal advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Dr Babajide Martins.

