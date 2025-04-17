‘We Lost Against A Superior Arsenal,’ What Courtois, Others Said After Champions League Quarters

Key quotes after Arsenal swept aside holders Real Madrid and Inter Milan held off Bayern Munich in the second legs of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final ties on Wednesday:

“It’s such a special night for this club, it’s a historic night for this club. We have an objective in this competition: we want to play the best teams and we want to win this competition.

“There was a lot of talk coming here about them coming back because they’ve done it so many times before but we had so much belief and confidence from that first leg that we could come here and win the game. We knew we were going to suffer but we knew we were going to win. What a night for the club!” – Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice to TNT Sports

“The history we have in this competition is so short. It’s the third time in our history that we’ve done what we’ve just done (reach the semi-finals). So we need to build on that. We are really hungry, we want more. It’s a really young team that is very determined. And all these experiences, including me for sure, is going to help us a lot to try to achieve something big.” – Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta

“It’s a difficult moment… it was a difficult game, we didn’t have all the chances we would have liked.” – Madrid midfielder Lucas Vazquez to Movistar

“We didn’t have the accuracy up front, I don’t think (David) Raya had a save to make. We lost against a superior Arsenal and we have to accept it” – Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

“We’ll remember this for a long time.” – Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez to Amazon Prime

“We’re disappointed. I gave everything, we gave everything. I think Inter’s second goal in the first leg was decisive. The fans saw that we gave everything. It’s a pity for us because the final was in Munich, but the Champions League is not a picnic.” – Bayern Munich’s Thomas Mueller to DAZN

“That’s football, that’s life. In two months we have the Club World Cup and we’ll try to win another title. Of course it’s bitter that we’re out, but we had our chances.” – Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany

