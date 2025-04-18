Governor Alia Condemns Benue Killings, Cautions Against Self-Help

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has confirmed the killing of 5 people in Ukum Local Government Area while also reacting to the suspected herdsmen attacks on the Sankera axis of the state, which the police said claimed 17 lives.

Addressing journalists after the Good Friday Mass at Holy Ghost Parish in Makurdi, the state capital, Governor Alia cautioned communities against resorting to self-help.

He assured residents that the state government, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, is developing a strategic plan to end the killings by suspected invaders.

READ ALSO: 17 Killed In Attacks On Benue Communities – Police

While condemning the attacks on Benue communities, the governor urged residents to remain vigilant and to volunteer timely information to security agencies.

He noted that the prompt response in Ukum was made possible by early intelligence, which helped prevent an even more devastating outcome.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State, Sewuese Anene, in a statement issued on Friday, said information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of the state and the police moved in to engage the militia in Gbagir, where they had killed five persons.

The statement noted that while the Gbagir operation was ongoing, another group of militia simultaneously attacked the neighbouring Logo Local Government Area, killing 12 people and bringing the total death toll in the area to 17.

These killings have sparked wild speculations on social media, where it is alleged that suspected herdsmen invaded the area and killed about 100 persons, but the police have cautioned against unconfirmed rumours in dealing with casualty figures.