I Will Work Against Atiku Again If He Runs For President, Says Fayose

A former governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose, has disclosed that the 2023 presidential candidate under the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, will not receive his support if he decides to run in 2027.

”I publicly worked against Atiku, and I am saying for the second time, if Atiku comes again, I will work against him. It is time to learn our lesson,” Fayose said on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

According to the former governor, the crisis in the party reared its head when the decision to zone power to the North was agreed upon by the leaders.

READ ALSO: Coalition Against Tinubu Is A Dead Horse, Waste Of Time, Says Fayose

”After eight years of a Northerner, it is the turn of a Southerner. which could involve someone from the East, South West or South South.”

”Those who gave or zoned power back to the North caused all these problems.”

”You don’t have to like a Nyesom Wike or a Peter Obi, but there should be an unwritten, respected gentleman’s understanding of powershift,” he said.

Fayose, back in 2024, openly declared that he publicly worked against Atiku, adding that his decision was for the good of the country

“Don’t get it wrong. I worked against him (Atiku) 100 per cent. Nigeria is bigger than the PDP, APC.”

Fayose, however, conceded that for party supremacy to thrive in the PDP, it needs to show levels of accountability and avoid abuse and breach of zoning agreements.

”The party must be equitable, the party must be accountable. The party or parent that is irresponsible will produce irresponsible children, they will produce rebellion, they will produce anger.”

”After Asiwaju’s(Bola Tinubu) tenure, if God gives him a chance at a second term. Let a Southerner come out, we as leaders at that time, I will be over 70 or about 70, I will come out straight that a Southerner can not be the President of Nigeria.”