Miyetti Allah Demands Presidential Directive To Protect Pastoralists

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has demanded a presidential directive to security agencies to ensure effective security for pastoralist communities across the country.

The National Secretary-General of MACBAN, Bello Gotomo, made the demand in a statement on Thursday.

He also asked the Federal Government to end all forms of alleged discriminatory practices against pastoralists in the country.

Gotomo emphasised the need for the office of the National Security Adviser to implement concrete measures to address the alleged ethnic profiling, stigmatisation and scapegoating of pastoralists.

“The Nigerian government must ensure accountability, justice and protection for all citizens regardless of ethnicity.”

MACBAN wants President Bola Tinubu to issue a “presidential directive to all security agencies to provide effective protection to pastoralist communities across the country and to end discriminatory practices.”

Gotomo decried the alleged unlawful arrest, inhuman treatment and profiling of some herdsmen at Opere Market in Kabba LGA.

“Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria calls on the federal government, the National Human Rights Commission and the international community to urgently intervene,” said the statement.

Herdsmen have been accused of perpetrating violence and kidnapping, including the destruction of farmlands in Ondo and other states.