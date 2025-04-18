PHOTOS: ‘Buhari Stood By Me In Difficult Times,’ Adesina Visits Ex-President

The President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Akinwumi Adesina, has eulogised former President Muhammadu Buhari for supporting him in difficult times.

Adesina stated this in Kaduna State during a visit to Buhari where he prostrated before the ex-President.

He disclosed this in a post on X (formerly Twitter), accompanying pictures showing the duo, beaming with smiles.

Grateful ❤️: I visited President Buhari to express my deep appreciation for his incredibly supporting my nomination by President Jonathan for election as President, African Development Bank. He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir.

His primary purpose for the visit was to thank Buhari for his steadfast support throughout the election processes for the AfDB presidency.

The AfDB boss said although he was initially nominated by former President Goodluck Jonathan for the position, Buhari played a crucial role in his nomination as AfDB president. He stated that Buhari also provided vital support during his re-election campaign in 2020.

“He strongly stood by me in difficult times, which ensured my re-election. Thank you Sir,” Adesina was quoted as saying.

