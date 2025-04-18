Police Launch Investigation Into Attack On Senator Natasha’s Family House

The Kogi State Police Command says it has launched an investigation into the alleged attack on the family house of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in Obeiba-Ihima, Okehi Local Government Area of Kogi State.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP William Ovye Aya, the investigation follows a report that the property was targeted by unidentified hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday, April 16, 2025.

The police said they received a distress call at around 3:30 a.m. from Yakubu Ovanja, an aide to Senator Natasha. Ovanja reported that at approximately 1:00 a.m., three assailants armed with cutlasses attacked the residence, damaging windowpanes in an apparent attempt to gain access to the house.

Upon receiving the report, the Divisional Police Officer of the Okehi Division mobilized officers to the scene. There, they met Michael Akpoti, a resident of the house, who recounted how the attackers tried to break in but fled after he raised an alarm.

In response to the incident, the Commissioner of Police in Kogi State has directed the Deputy Commissioner in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department to commence a discreet investigation aimed at uncovering the motive behind the attack and apprehending those responsible.

The police have assured the public of their commitment to ensuring justice is served and called on citizens to remain calm while investigations continue.