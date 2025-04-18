State Of Emergency: I Wanted Fubara’s Removal, Tinubu Saved Rivers – Wike

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has backed President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers, saying he wanted the removal of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the oil-rich state.

In a move that has continued to divide opinions, Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, Ngozi Odu, and members of the House of Assembly following months of political crisis in Rivers State.

But Wike said the president’s move saved Rivers from implosion, arguing that the decision to appoint a sole administrator following Fubara’s suspension was a step in the right direction.

The former Rivers governor said this on Friday in Abuja during a media parley with select journalists.

“As a politician, I am not happy with the declaration of Emergency Rule in Rivers state. I wanted the outright removal of the governor. But for the interest of the state, the president did the right thing to prevent anarchy in the state.” Wike said.

“However, people must tell the truth. The governor was gone. He was gone, yes… so when people say the president did this, I say they should be praising him.

“Every morning, they should go to the president and ask, ‘Can we wash your feet for saving us?’”

In February, the Supreme Court waded into the months-long political crisis in Rivers State, asking the Martin Amaewhule-led members of the state’s House of Assembly to resume sitting.

The apex court also barred the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop releasing funds to the Rivers State government over what it labelled as disregard for court orders. It dismissed the cross-appeal filed by Fubara challenging the validity of the House of Assembly presided over by Amaewhule as the Speaker and asked the governor to re-present the budget to the lawmakers.

After weeks of back and forth between Amaewhule and the lawmakers over the budget re-presentation and moves to impeach Fubara, President Tinubu stepped in.

He suspended Fubara and his deputy and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months, citing security reasons. Tinubu declared a state of emergency in the state and appointed Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as the sole administrator, a step Wike said saved Rivers.

“Mr president came in and saved the situation, saved Rivers people from that calamity and anarchy,” the FCT minister argued.