Three NDLEA Officers Shot During Abuja Raid, Hospitalised

Three officers of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been hospitalised for gunshot injuries sustained after they came under attack from some armed men during a raid operation in Jahi area of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Thursday night.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the Agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement made available to Channels Television on Friday.

He noted that the incident occurred when a team of NDLEA operatives acting on intelligence and surveillance report raided an uncompleted building at NNPC area of Jahi where 74 bottles of codeine, 10 litres of codeine syrup, 48grams of tramadol 225mg and 4.9kilograms of skunk, a strain of cannabis, as well as five android phones were recovered.

He said that as the NDLEA team made their way out of the location, they came under gun attack, with three of the NDLEA personnel involved in the raid sustaining gunshot injuries: one in the rib and two others on their back and leg.

The wounded officers, according to Babafemi, were initially stabilized at the Police Clinic in Garki Area 1 before they were transferred to the National Hospital Abuja for further medical attention.

He added that the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig Gen Buba Marwa (Rtd), expressed appreciation to the staff of the Police Clinic for their prompt support.

He also thanked the Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital who was personally reached by him for overseeing the treatment of the wounded officers.

The statement added that the NDLEA boss, who is in Kano on official engagement, also spoke on phone with the injured officers to wish them quick recovery.

He assured them that the Agency will deploy every means at its disposal and work in collaboration with other security agencies to fish out those responsible for the attack on them.