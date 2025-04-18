Two Feared Dead, One Abducted In Bandits Attack On Kano Village Market

Two persons were feared killed and another abducted after suspected bandits attacked Faruruwa village market in Shanono Local Government Area of Kano State on Thursday evening.

The attack occurred as traders were closing their stalls for the day, according to local sources.

The assailants reportedly targeted a prominent businessman whose wife had previously been kidnapped by bandits and later released after a ransom was paid.

“They came straight to the businessman’s stall,” a resident who witnessed the incident said. “They didn’t find him there, so they abducted his son instead. Then they started shooting at random. Two people were killed, and one other person was injured.”

The source, who requested anonymity for security reasons, added that the same businessman’s wife was abducted months ago and held captive for about 60 days before being released.

“It is clear the businessman is their target,” he said. “His wife was taken before and now they have taken his son. This is becoming too much for our community.”

Faruruwa village borders some communities in Katsina State, and locals suspect the attackers crossed into Kano from Katsina.

“Everyone believes the bandits came from across the border,” the source added. “Soldiers are stationed in the area, but the terrain makes it hard to completely stop these attacks.”

Security forces were said to have responded swiftly to the distress call. “The army came quickly and chased after the bandits,” the resident confirmed.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Kano State Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the command was aware of the attack but was still gathering full details.

“Yes, we have received a report of an attack at Faruruwa market. Our men are on ground, and we are investigating. More details will be communicated as we receive them,” he said in a phone interview.