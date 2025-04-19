Death Toll In Benue Communities Attacks Rises To 20 — Gov. Alia

The death toll in the herdsmen attack on Ukum and Logo local government areas of Benue state has risen to 20 as security forces and residents comb the affected communities in search of survivors.

Governor Hyacinth Alia, in a telephone conversation with Channels Television correspondent, gave details of the casualty figures.

According to him, five corpses were recovered earlier in Gbagir and taken to the morgue, but later, civilians searching for their loved ones, discovered two more corpses.

He said a family in Gbagir that insisted on burying their relative immediately had been provided cover letters by security forces to perform brief burial rites.

According to the governor, the police, while also responding to the simultaneous attacks in Logo, recovered 12 corpses, which were also deposited at a mortuary, bringing the total casualty figure to 20 persons killed in the coordinated attack by suspected herdsmen in Sankera.

The state government reiterated its commitment to the safety of lives and prosperity, with the assurance to Benue residents to volunteer information to security agencies to deal with insecurity promptly.

The development comes after the Police Public Relations Officer for Benue State, Sewuese Anene, in a statement issued on Friday, said information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of the state, and the police moved in to engage the militia in Gbagir, where they had killed five more persons.

As of Friday, estimation brought the number of persons killed to 17 in total.

These killings have sparked wild speculations on social media, where it is alleged that suspected herdsmen invaded the area and killed about 100 persons, but the police have cautioned against unconfirmed rumours in dealing with casualty figures.

The police statement reads, “Information was received that a large number of suspected militia had invaded the Sankera axis of Benue state with the intention to attack communities around Gbagir, Ukum Local Government Area. Upon receipt of this report, the Commissioner of Police, Benue State Police Command, CP. Steve H. Yabanet FCID, psc (+) ordered tactical teams to move to the area and join forces with police officers on ground and other security agencies to forestall the attack.

“Following this order, a team of officers moved to the area and engaged them. While the attackers were being repelled in the early hours of today, they shot sporadically at unsuspecting farmers as they came across them. Five (5) persons were recovered at the Gbagir area and taken to the hospital, where they were confirmed dead.

“Unfortunately, an unsuspected simultaneous attack was carried out in Logo, where twelve (12) persons were killed before the arrival of the police, making a total of seventeen persons. However, Security agencies within the Sankera axis are still engaging the bandits as they retreat back to the forest around the Taraba axis.

“The CP warns social media users who are reporting unconfirmed reports and inciting the general public to desist from such actions that are capable of creating unnecessary tension in the state. He reiterates his commitment to fight the attackers and encourages the good people of Sankera to continue to cooperate with the police as the operation is ongoing.”

READ ALSO: 17 Killed In Attacks On Benue Communities – Police

Suspected herdsmen stepped up violent attacks as no fewer than three communities in the Otukpo Local Government Area of the state

The communities affected during the attacks include Emichi, Odudaje, and Okpamaju, all in Otukpo where five persons were killed in February. The communities came under simultaneous attacks just a day after the killing of 11 persons at Otobi Community, also in Otukpo LGA.

Alia Condemns Attacks

Addressing journalists after the Good Friday Mass at Holy Ghost Parish in Makurdi, the state capital, Governor Alia condemned the attacks and cautioned communities against resorting to self-help.

He assured residents that the state government, in collaboration with the Office of the National Security Adviser, is developing a strategic plan to end the killings by suspected invaders.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and to provide timely information to security agencies.