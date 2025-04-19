Easter: Fubara Preaches Reconciliation, Urges Support For Tinubu

The suspended Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has called on residents of the state to embrace peace, unity, and collective commitment to building a stronger state.

In his Easter message released on Saturday, Fubara described the season as one of “reconciliation and unity,” urging the people to allow the peace of Christ to dwell richly in their hearts and reflect in their daily interactions.

“Easter is a sacred season of reconciliation and unity. It is a time when the peace of Christ dwells richly in our hearts, restoring relationships, comforting the afflicted, feeding the hungry, and healing the brokenhearted.

“It is a time to reaffirm our shared belief that peace shall overcome war, and that even shattered dreams can find new life in the light of the resurrection,” he said.

Fubara reaffirmed his dedication to good governance, assuring citizens that the state will remain on course for growth and transformation under his leadership.

READ ALSO: I Can’t Take Orders From Rivers Administrator, Ex-Magistrate Justifies Resignation

“This season renews our confidence that nothing — neither hardship, nor adversity, nor even death — can separate us from the love of God in Christ. In Him, we remain victorious.

“I reiterate my unwavering commitment to delivering good governance to the resilient and dignified people of Rivers State,” he stated.

He encouraged Rivers people to sustain their support for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu, expressing optimism about the future.

“Therefore, I call on the good people of Rivers State to continue to support and align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of our dear President, His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, while looking forward to a better tomorrow,”

“Let us not lose sight of our collective strength. The transformation we all desire is achievable when we act together as one people under God, committed to peace, unity, and progress.”

The suspended governor extended prayers of peace, love, and renewed strength to families across the state, wishing all Christians a joyful Easter celebration.

Tinubu announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibok-ete Ibas (rtd.) as Rivers sole administrator on March 18, 2025, when he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Fubara; Deputy Governor Ngozi Odu; and the Rivers State House of Assembly members.

Tinubu hinged his decision on Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution, saying he can’t continue to watch the political situation in Rivers escalate without taking any action. The decision of the president has attracted severe criticisms.