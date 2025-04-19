Akpabio, Gov. Sani Call For Unity, Prayers As Christians Celebrate Easter

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has enjoined Christians and indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases and unite for the progress and general well-being of the nation.

He also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life by showing love instead of hatred and abandoning their evil ways for peace to reign in Nigeria.

Akpabio gave the admonition in his Easter message through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, in Abuja.

“While I congratulate the Christian faithful for completing the 40-day Lenten fast and now celebrating another Easter, I wish to appeal that we all show love to one another irrespective of ethnic, religious or political affiliation. I also urge our Christian brothers and sisters to emulate Jesus Christ’s spirit of humility, love, and sacrifice. We are all created in the image of God Almighty, and nothing should make us discriminate against another human being.

“For those who have taken to killing fellow human beings, maiming others and destroying property, I appeal that they respect the sacredness of human life. Easter is a period of love, and I hope the atmosphere that permeates this season will cause them to jettison their evil ways, turn a new leaf and embrace peace.

“I encourage all Nigerians to use the occasion of this celebration of Easter to reach out to those who are in need, especially victims of the senseless Killings across the nation. May we never be tired of sharing and making sacrifices for one another”.

The Senate President also urged Christians not to relent in their prayers after Easter but to continue seeking God’s intervention in the affairs of the nation. “Continue to offer prayers for leaders at every level in the country, and God helping us, our nation will be better off”.

“On behalf of my family, constituents, the Senate and entire National Assembly, I wish you all a peaceful, loving and blissful Easter celebration”.

On his part, the Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, called for more prayers for the nation as Christians mark this year’s Easter celebration.

The governor, while congratulating Christians in the state and across the country on Easter, which signified the resurrection of Jesus Christ, admonished them to see Easter as a season of sacrifice, renewal, hope, and joy.

He urged them to emulate the exemplary life of Jesus Christ, which was characterised by selflessness, sacrifice and a willingness to put the needs of others before him.

He reminded Christians not to lose hope in the face of current challenges confronting Kaduna State and the nation at large, assuring them that just as Christ defeated death through resurrection, the challenges will be surmounted and light will ultimately prevail over darkness.

Governor Sani said that his administration remains committed to service above self, ensuring that every policy, project, and program is designed with the welfare of the citizens as the primary objective.

He therefore asked Christians to use the Easter celebration to pray for his administration in Kaduna State and also for the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He noted that as the driver of the Renewed Hope Agenda, the President needs the prayers, understanding, and support of citizens as he navigates economic, social, and political challenges on the path to national renewal

Furthermore, he assured that his administration will not relent in driving the transformation of rural areas, upgrading urban infrastructure, especially in neighbourhoods where the urban poor reside, strengthening security, revitalising the economy, and investing in human capital.

” Our youth and women empowerment initiatives are designed to lift everyone, regardless of ethnicity or creed, because our vision is clear about a Kaduna State where all communities live and thrive together in harmony. This is not just a goal; it is an article of faith.

” This season calls us to embrace the core Christian values of love, sacrifice, and forgiveness. As we draw inspiration from these ideals, let us work hand in hand to build a more harmonious, peaceful, and inclusive society. Kaduna State is a state with diverse cultures and faiths. In tandem with this, our administration runs an all‑inclusive Government that does not discriminate on the basis of ethnic or religious background. From the highlands of Zangon Kataf to the plains of Birnin Gwari, from Kaduna metropolis to the boundaries of Jema’a, our commitment is unwavering. We are committed to ensuring that every community gets its share of infrastructure upgrades, health clinics, schools, and economic opportunities.

” In the true spirit of Easter, which is associated with compassion and generosity, let us not forget those who are less fortunate, the vulnerable, the underserved, and the displaced. I encourage faith‑based organisations, community leaders, and every citizen to join hands in acts of charity. Share a meal, offer counsel, and extend a helping hand. Together, we can ensure that no one in our cosmopolitan state feels left behind.

“As we rejoice this Easter, let our unity be our anthem and our diversity our strength. May the blessings of peace, progress, and sustainable development abound in our dear State, Kaduna and our nation, Nigeria.”