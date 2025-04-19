Death Toll In Benue Attacks Hits 56, Alia Seeks FG Help

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has appealed to the Federal Government to step up and deal with rising insecurity in the state as the death toll from the recent attacks by suspected herdsmen on Ukum and Logo local government areas in the state has risen to 56.

The governor made the call on Saturday when he visited the scenes of attacks by suspected herdsmen in Ukum and Logo local government areas to ascertain the impact of the attacks.

Addressing journalists after the visit to the affected communities in the two local government areas, Alia condemned the violent attacks on the defenseless people and called for greater action from security agencies to nip these killings in the bud.

The governor used the visit to engage with community leaders and their people whom he assured of a better deal in addressing all forms of insecurity.

He also called for calm and urged the people to resist the will to resort to self-help

Security has also been beefed up in the Sankera axis where these attacks happened to restore confidence, while emergency services and relief items have been extended to the two local government areas.

In neighbouring Plateau State, also in the North Central geopolitical zone, over 100 people have been killed in the last two weeks when bloodthirsty marauders unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State.