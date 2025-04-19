Oyo Govt Moves To Settle Age-long Boundary Disputes In 12 LGAs

The Oyo State Government has begun moves to settle a long-standing boundary dispute involving 12 Local Government Areas of the State.

The peace meeting involving representatives from the 12 local governments was convened by the State Government, took place at the Mediation Centre, Ministry of Justice, Secretariat, Ibadan.

The Deputy Governor, Barrister Bayo Lawal, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Boundary Committee, admonished the stakeholders in the concerned Local Government Areas to desist from causing trouble in their respective communities, based on the judgment given regarding their various disputes.

He explained that the interstate boundary dispute and interboundary dispute needed to be solved amicably as every responsible government would always want to prevent violence, massacre and bloodshed.

He noted that the establishment of the Boundary Committee is constitutional, and it is legally binding.

The Chairman said that the disputes between Ibadan South West and Oluyole local government areas, Akinyele and Afijio local government areas were adjourned respectively until the next boundary meeting, which will be communicated to all parties concerned.

He hinted that the committee adopted judgments from the High Court and Appeal Court for the boundary dispute between Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas, while Oyo East and Afijio local government areas were informed that they should expect a verdict regarding their cases.

He maintained that the Committee still needs more legal documents and evidence from the two parties regarding the dispute between Saki West and Atisbo local government areas.

According to him, the Chairman of Surulere local government was asked to provide more updates and do follow-ups on the intra-local government boundary conflict.

The committee appealed to Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa East local governments to allow peace to reign, urging the Surveyor General of the State to escalate the matter by defining the administrative boundary (boundary between local governments) apart from the town/village boundary.

During his observation at the Meeting, Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Prince Dotun Oyelade, said that Peace is paramount to this administration, stressing that a government that set a record of 40 installations of Obas and Baales will not want peaceful communities to be disturbed by boundary strikes.

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Benue Communities Attacks Rises To 20 — Gov. Alia

He assured all the concerned local governments that the present administration considers peaceful co-existence and dialogue as a solution to any dispute.

In his remarks, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Hon. Ademola Ojo, implored concerned parties to accept rulings and mediation tactics employed by the committee for their cases.

He maintained that the committee based its judgment on the facts and documents provided by the parties.

Also, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Biodun Aikomo, assured the concerned local governments that the committee will conduct thorough investigations to establish a position aimed at delivering a fair and just resolution.

The local governments concerned with disputed areas include: Ibadan South West and Oluyole local government areas; Oyo East and Afijio local government areas; Kajola and Iwajowa local government areas; Akinyele and Afijio local government areas; Saki West and Atisbo local government areas; Ibarapa Central and Ibarapa East local government areas; and Agbaa and Oko communities in Surulere local government areas.