Presidency Denies Claim Shettima Was Denied Access To Aso Villa

The Presidency has denied reports alleging that Vice President Kashim Shettima was barred from the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The statement titled ‘Re: Mischievous Report On Access To The Presidential Villa By Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON’ was signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications (Office of the Vice President), Stanley Nkwocha.

The Presidency said the claims were false, describing them as “totally fabricated” and aimed at misleading the public into believing there was a rift between President Bola Tinubu and his deputy.

“The latest in this string of disinformation is a report claiming that the Vice President has been refused entry to the Villa. So This Happened (EP296) Reviews 54-Year-Old Farmer who Died After Panic Triggered in Benue00 / 0:00

“This is a feeble attempt to traduce the person and office of His Excellency, Vice President Kashim Shettima, GCON. For the record, nothing of the sort ever happened,” the statement read.

The report, which circulated via “obscure blogs,” alleged that military personnel had barricaded the entrance of the Villa to prevent the Vice President from entering.

Nkwocha dismissed the claim as “the wildest expression of wishful thinking” and accused those behind it of attempting to sow discord within the government.

The statement added, “It is understandable, though regrettable, that the mischief-makers continue to underestimate the strength of the bond and goodwill between the President and the Vice President.

“However, their questionable sources or habitual reliance on misinformation have once again led them astray. These fairy tales they publish serve no purpose beyond mischief and distraction.”

READ ALSO: Death Toll In Benue Communities Attacks Rises To 20 — Gov. Alia

The statement also recalled a similar rumour earlier in the week regarding campaign posters bearing the image of Tinubu, which was also debunked by the Presidency.

Nkwocha assured Nigerians that Shettima remains focused on his duties and would not be distracted by “the imagination of individuals intent on creating smoke where there is no fire.”

He urged members of the public to disregard the report and encouraged journalists to verify information from credible sources, stating that no amount of falsehood would undermine the democratic mandate of the Tinubu administration