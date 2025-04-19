Sombre Easter As Over 150 Residents Slain In Plateau, Benue

As over two billion professing Christians celebrate the symbolic resurrection of Jesus Christ over 2000 years after which signified his victory over death, it’s a measured Easter Sunday for millions of Nigerian faithful as a gale of grisly killings pockmark Plateau and Benue states, both in the Middle Belt area of the country.

According to official data, over 100 residents were killed by bloodthirsty marauders who unleashed mayhem on communities in the Bokkos and Bassa local government areas of Plateau State. The death toll in the April 2025 attacks was the highest casualty figure in the spate of killings recorded in the state after daredevil criminals killed about 150 residents in Bokkos on Christmas Eve in 2023.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang described the fresh killing of his people by sophisticated-weapon-carrying marauders as genocidal, stating that over 60 communities have been taken over by the land-grabbing criminals.

In neighbouring Benue, the situation was not anyway different as suspected herdsmen wreaked havoc on local communities, killing scores and displacing thousands of residents.

Governor Hyacinth Alia has since appealed to the Bola Tinubu presidency to step up and deal with rising insecurity in the state as the death toll from the recent attacks by suspected herdsmen on Ukum and Logo local government areas in the state rose to 56 on Saturday.

Easter, preceded by the season of Lent, a 40-day period of fasting, prayer and penance, is a season of love, peace and joy. As it is, many churches in Nigeria join others across the globe to celebrate Easter.

Evil Forces Won’t Prevail — Tinubu

In his Easter message, President Bola Tinubu who is away in Paris, France, condemned the killings in Benue and Plateau, saying that the forces of evil won’t prevail over Nigeria.

He said, “I heartily felicitate Christians in Nigeria and worldwide as they commemorate Easter, the celebration of Jesus Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection—the cornerstone of the Christian faith.”

“The recent tragic incidents and the loss of lives in some parts of our country deeply saddened me. I understand the pain and fear these incidents have caused. Let me assure you that my administration’s resolve to restore peace and security remains unshakable. Forces of evil will never prevail over our country.

“I have given clear directives to the Armed Forces and all relevant security agencies to end insecurity decisively and without delay. With the unwavering courage and commitment of our gallant men and women in uniform, we are turning the tide and making steady progress in reclaiming peace and stability,” he said.

Atiku, Obi Criticise Tinubu

Meanwhile, opposition arrowhead Atiku Abubakar flayed the Tinubu administration for being “utterly incapable, wholly incompetent, and completely devoid of any coherent ideas for tackling Nigeria’s deepening security crisis”.

In a statement on the eve of Easter Sunday, the former vice president said, “The blood of innocent Nigerians continues to be spilled with appalling regularity—most recently in the Logo and Gbagir communities of Ukum LGA in Benue State. Yet, the Tinubu presidency remains disturbingly indifferent, displaying neither urgency nor the basic decency of public empathy.”

Atiku said leadership demands presence but regretted that the president instead prefer to “gallivant across Europe — governing Nigeria in absentia as if from a holiday perch”.

Also, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, said the nation had had enough of the killings. “Enough is enough regarding the persistent killings and insecurity plaguing our nation,” he said and urged governments at all levels to work closely with royal fathers who are closest to the people at the grassroots to end the security challenges bedeviling the country.

Respect Human Lives, Akpabio Warns Criminals

In his Easter message, Senate President Godswill Akpabio enjoined Christians and indeed all Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration of Easter to eschew political, religious and ethnic biases and unite for the progress and general well-being of the nation.

He also appealed to those perpetrating mass killings across the country to respect the sacredness of human life by showing love instead of hatred and abandoning their evil ways for peace to reign in Nigeria.

“For those who have taken to killing fellow human beings, maiming others and destroying property, I appeal that they respect the sacredness of human life. Easter is a period of love and I hope the atmosphere that permeates this season would cause them to jettison their evil ways, turn a new leaf and embrace peace,” he said in a statement.

Similarly, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, urged Christians to be their brother’s keeper.

“Though the government has the responsibility to ensure the safety and welfare of citizens, the people must exemplify Christ and his teachings on obedience to authorities and being one’s brother’s keeper,” he added.

“As Christians across the country mark Easter, I extend my heartfelt wishes for peace and renewed strength. I urge all Nigerians to embrace the spirit of unity and shared responsibility, and to join hands in building a just, secure, and inclusive country for present and future generations,” he said.

IGP Steps Up Vigilance

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has directed Commissioners of Police across all State Commands and Formations, and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, to enhance visibility policing, extended vigilance, and intelligence gathering to ensure a safe and secure festive celebration for all citizens.

He also emphasised the critical importance of enhanced patrol and strategic deployment of personnel to places of worship, recreation centres, major highways, and other public spaces to deter criminal activities and provide swift responses to any security challenges that may arise.

‎In a statement by Force spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi, the IGP called on members of the public to cooperate with the police and other security agencies by providing timely and credible information that could assist in preventing the breakdown of law and order during this period.