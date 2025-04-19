Why Boy Who Stood In Front Of Obi’s Convoy Was Arrested — Police

The Lagos State Police Command has said the 18-year-old boy, Alabi Quadri, who became known during the 2023 presidential election for standing in front of Labour Party candidate Peter Obi’s convoy, was arrested and remanded in a correctional facility for street fighting.

This was disclosed in a statement on its X handle signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, on Saturday.

The police explained that Quadri was arrested and charged to court after being linked to a violent street fight in the Amukoko area of Lagos earlier this year.

Police clarification comes after Alabi was freed on Thursday by a Magistrate Court in Apapa following legal advice from the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, which said it found no evidence to support the armed robbery charge against him.

His lawyer, Inibehe Effiong, said Alabi’s arrest and detention were part of a “diabolical frame-up” by two local thugs known in the Amukoko area as Lege and Baba Waris.

According to Effiong, the two men allegedly kidnapped Quadri near his home and handed him over to the police, claiming he was part of a street fight.

Effiong also revealed that he had been receiving threats from the same individuals since 2023 because he received donations from supporters of Peter Obi.

The family was reportedly pressured by some community leaders to buy a cow and host a feast to make peace.

Although the case was initially said to be about a street fight, the police charged Alabi with armed robbery on January 26.

He was sent to prison along with four adults he didn’t know. His age was also wrongly recorded as 18, according to his lawyer

While giving more insight into the case, Hundeyin, however, said the incident happened on January 22 when a group of youths clashed in a violent street fight that caused panic in the community.

He added that several people were injured and public and private property were damaged, noting that some innocent passersby were also robbed during the chaos.

“The Lagos State Police Command is aware of public concerns surrounding the case of Alabi Quadri, an 18-year-old who was remanded to correctional service following his involvement in violent attacks, public disturbance, causing extensive damage to public and private properties, and injuries to persons standing by in the Amukoko area of Lagos State earlier this year.

“On January 22, 2025 to be precise, a serious breach of public peace and extensive damage to public and private properties occurred in Amukoko when groups of youths engaged in violent confrontations that escalated into street fights for all, causing widespread violence, panic, and chaos. During the chaos, a number of innocent passersby were reported to have been robbed and injured,” Hundeyin said.

According to the police spokesman, officers quickly began investigating the case, adding that community members who witnessed the event helped by giving useful information.

He added that victims of the robbery also gave statements and identified some of those involved.

He explained further that based on the investigation, Alabi Quadri and four others were arrested and taken to court.

He noted that the court then ordered that they be kept in custody while the legal process continues.

Hundeyin stated, “In response, police officers of the command immediately launched an investigation into the incident.

“More crucial information was provided by members of the community, some of whom witnessed the incident and recognised several individuals involved.

“Victims of the robbery also came forward to give statements and positively identified the perpetrators. Following a thorough and transparent investigation, Alabi Quadri and four others were arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime.

“The suspects were remanded by the court to a correctional facility pending the conclusion of legal proceedings in the matter.

“The Lagos State Police Command undoubtedly reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law to ensure justice in all matters and also ensuring the safety and security of all residents.”

The command said it remains committed to justice and safety for all residents, urging the public to remain calm and allow the courts to decide the case.

“All police actions taken in this case have been in the laid-down processes and in accordance with due process, procedures, and based on credible evidence gathered during the investigation.

“We urge the public to remain calm and allow the judicial process to take its course and be fully exhausted in the case.

“The command remains open to engaging with the general public, opinion groups, and community stakeholders to transparently clarify every concern and ensure justice is served fairly and transparently.

“It’s statutory procedure in the Criminal Justice System and codes that police actions terminate where matters are taken to court.

“Members of the general public in Lagos State are enjoined to stay calm and peaceful, and allow peace to reign to ensure justice for all,” it added.