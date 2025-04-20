Arsenal Stroll Past Ipswich, Make Liverpool Wait For Title Party

Arsenal made Liverpool wait to be crowned Premier League champions as Leandro Trossard inspired a 4-0 win that pushed Ipswich to the brink of relegation on Sunday.

Mikel Arteta’s side cruised to their first victory in three league games thanks to Trossard’s double and goals from Gabriel Martinelli and Ethan Nwaneri at Portman Road.

Ipswich played more than half the match with 10 men after Leif Davis was sent off for a crude lunge on Bukayo Saka.

Second-placed Arsenal are 10 points behind leaders Liverpool, who need six points from their remaining six games to be crowned English champions for a record-equalling 20th time.

Liverpool could have won the title at Leicester on Sunday if Arsenal had lost to Ipswich, but while it is only a matter of time before Arne Slot’s men lift the trophy, the Gunners have their own holy grail to chase.

Arsenal have reached the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009, booking a clash with Paris Saint-Germain after eliminating holders Real Madrid in the Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Their 5-1 aggregate triumph against the most successful club in Champions League history was a significant statement as they look to win the tournament for the first time.

The north Londoners, whose only Champions League final appearance ended in defeat against Barcelona in 2006, are bidding to win their first trophy since the 2020 FA Cup.

After finishing as runners-up to Manchester City for the last two seasons, Arteta’s team are likely to end in second place once again.

They effectively gifted the title to Liverpool with a dismal run of two wins from their previous seven league games before arriving at Portman Road.

Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna had acknowledged that relegation was already inevitable, just 12 months after their unexpected promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 22 years.

Third-bottom Ipswich are now all but down, sitting 15 points from safety with only five games left and a vastly inferior goal difference to fourth-bottom West Ham.

Trossard makes his point

Ipswich had lost all six of their home league games in 2025 and Arsenal preyed on their myriad weaknesses by monopolising 89 percent of the early possession.

It was no surprise when the Gunners took the lead with an immaculately crafted move in the 14th minute.

Martin Odegaard injected urgency into the attack with a burst from midfield, passing to Saka, whose low cross reached Trossard as the Belgian forward prodded a low finish into the far corner from 10 yards.

Arsenal didn’t have to wait long for a second goal as Martinelli struck in the 28th minute.

Underlining how much Arsenal missed him during his long injury absence this season, Saka was the catalyst with a typically incisive surge past Jacob Greaves.

Saka’s pass was deftly back-heeled by Mikel Merino into Martinelli’s path and the Brazilian drilled emphatically past Alex Palmer.

Saka was proving unplayable and Davis responded with an ugly foul that left the England winger writhing in pain and triggered the defender’s 32nd minute dismissal.

Saka eased Arsenal’s fears as he hopped to his feet and resumed with a curler that whistled just wide.

With Arsenal in total control, Arteta replaced Saka in the second half to keep him fresh for bigger challenges ahead.

Arsenal barely needed to get out of first gear such was their superiority, but Trossard is playing for a place against PSG and he made his point to Arteta in the 69th minute.

Declan Rice found Trossard in the area and he shifted into space before guiding a clinical finish into the far corner.

Nwaneri capped Arsenal’s commanding performance in 88th minute, the young striker punishing Ipswich’s woeful marking with a shot that deflected past Palmer from inside the area.

