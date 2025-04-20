Four Workers Die In Bauchi Water Treatment Facility

Four workers have died during a routine maintenance operation at the Gubi Dam Water Treatment Plant in Bauchi.

The tragic accident happened around 5 pm on Saturday when they were carrying out a sludge cleaning exercise in the plant’s tunnel.

In a statement, the Bauchi State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, explained that: “The sludge cleaning operation commenced around 12:00 hours. During the procedure, the staff members entered the clarifier to dislodge pit pipes but were tragically overcome and subsequently retrieved unconscious. Despite immediate medical interventions, they were pronounced dead at the Specialist Hospital, Bauchi.”

The deceased have been identified as Shayibu Hamza, 48; Abdulmalik Yahya, 29; Jamilu Inusa, 29; and Ibrahim Musa, 42 – all residents of Firo village, a community near the treatment plant in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Among the victims were a father and his son, and family members say the son was due to be married in just two weeks.

According to the Bauchi Police Command spokesman, an investigation is now underway to determine the precise circumstances that led to the accident, and the management of the facility is said to be cooperating fully with authorities.

However, the police are calling for enhanced safety measures in the plant, underlining the urgent need for reinforced workplace safety practices and strict adherence to established protocols.

“This incident serves as a critical reminder of the importance of prioritizing safety in the water treatment sector. It underscores the responsibility of both employers and employees to emphasize and adhere to established safety protocols to mitigate future risks,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Bauchi, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has expressed deep condolences to the victims’ families and colleagues, offering support during what he called a challenging time.

Aliyu stressed that their commitment to their work at the Gubi Dam Water Treatment Plant has left an indelible mark on both their colleagues and the broader community.