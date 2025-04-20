×

Israeli Army Confirms Six Hamas Militants Killed In Medic Incident, ‘Regrets’ Civilian Casualties

"Fifteen Palestinians were killed, six of whom were identified in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists," the army said, r

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated April 20, 2025
Twitter
People run for cover as a plume of smoke rises above tents at a camp for displaced Palestinians in northern Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip, during an Israeli strike on April 19, 2025. (Photo by AFP)

An Israeli army probe into last month’s killing of 15 Gaza medics and rescuers concluded on Sunday that six of the victims were Hamas militants, expressing regret over the civilians killed in the incident.

READ ALSO: Russian Attacks Ongoing Despite Putin’s Easter Truce – Zelensky

A displaced Palestinian sits in front of an unexploded ordnance, with explosive materials removed and left behind by Israeli troops, near a police station-turned-shelter in Gaza City on April 19, 2025. (Photo by BASHAR TALEB / AFP)

 

“Fifteen Palestinians were killed, six of whom were identified in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists,” the army said, referring to the incident on March 23. “The IDF (military) regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians,” it added.

AFP

More Stories