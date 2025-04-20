Israeli Army Confirms Six Hamas Militants Killed In Medic Incident, ‘Regrets’ Civilian Casualties

An Israeli army probe into last month’s killing of 15 Gaza medics and rescuers concluded on Sunday that six of the victims were Hamas militants, expressing regret over the civilians killed in the incident.

“Fifteen Palestinians were killed, six of whom were identified in a retrospective examination as Hamas terrorists,” the army said, referring to the incident on March 23. “The IDF (military) regrets the harm caused to uninvolved civilians,” it added.

AFP