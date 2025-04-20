×

Man Utd Suffer 15th EPL Loss Of The Season With Defeat To Wolves

This would be the first time Wolves will have a fifth straight top flight win and have enjoyed such a run since 1970.

By Tom Jones Usen
Updated April 20, 2025
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Spanish midfielder #21 Pablo Sarabia (L) celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2025. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

 

Manchester United made an unwanted record on Sunday after suffering its 15th defeat in the Premier League this season after a 0-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite a spirited victory over Olympique Lyonnaise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Ruben Amorim’s charges were dealt a rude awakening with a sublime free kick from Pablo Sarabia, who was barely three minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United had the lion’s share of possession in the first half, but Emmanuel Agbadou got across to deny Alejandro Garnacho when he got a sight of goal.

Manchester United’s Portuguese head coach Ruben Amorim reacts after the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on April 20, 2025. Wolves won the match 1-0. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP)

Manchester United began the second period brightly, with Rasmus Hojlund denied by an inch-perfect tackle after he’d initially used superb strength and skill to break into space.

There was also a huge moment of worry for Wolves when Nelson Semedo’s strongly hit back-pass briefly looked like it might evade Bentley and nestle in the goal, but instead landed in a safe position.

Amorim turned to the bench for a triple substitution as the hour mark approached, with Mason Mount entering the game alongside Dalot and Fernandes.

But it was Alejandro Garnacho who created the next chance, delivering a teasing low cross to the far post that Hojlund was just unable to reach.

The search for another late United goal was ultimately unsuccessful. Mount fired high into the Stretford End from a great position and, shortly afterwards, was just unable to direct Eriksen’s exquisite cross into the net on the stretch, having beaten his marker to the ball

