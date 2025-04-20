Man Utd Suffer 15th EPL Loss Of The Season With Defeat To Wolves

Manchester United made an unwanted record on Sunday after suffering its 15th defeat in the Premier League this season after a 0-1 loss to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Despite a spirited victory over Olympique Lyonnaise in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Ruben Amorim’s charges were dealt a rude awakening with a sublime free kick from Pablo Sarabia, who was barely three minutes on the pitch.

Manchester United had the lion’s share of possession in the first half, but Emmanuel Agbadou got across to deny Alejandro Garnacho when he got a sight of goal.

Manchester United began the second period brightly, with Rasmus Hojlund denied by an inch-perfect tackle after he’d initially used superb strength and skill to break into space.

There was also a huge moment of worry for Wolves when Nelson Semedo’s strongly hit back-pass briefly looked like it might evade Bentley and nestle in the goal, but instead landed in a safe position.

Amorim turned to the bench for a triple substitution as the hour mark approached, with Mason Mount entering the game alongside Dalot and Fernandes.

But it was Alejandro Garnacho who created the next chance, delivering a teasing low cross to the far post that Hojlund was just unable to reach.

The search for another late United goal was ultimately unsuccessful. Mount fired high into the Stretford End from a great position and, shortly afterwards, was just unable to direct Eriksen’s exquisite cross into the net on the stretch, having beaten his marker to the ball