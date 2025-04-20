PHOTOS: Kwara Residents Confirm Bandits’ Presence In Baruten LG Council 

Residents of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have confirmed the presence of armed bandits in the northern part of the local government.
They said they were attacked this weekend by bandits chased from the northeast and northwest.
Some residents were reportedly killed, while the community vigilante vehicle and motorcycles were also burned.
Although, the Kwara State Police Command has consistently denied that there is presence of bandits in the state, residents of Baruten are backing up their claims with video and photo evidence.
Baruten is a six-hour drive from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.
READ ALSO: [Insecurity] Bakare Advocates Formation Of Zonal Security Councils
A resident who wants anonymity confirmed that the northern part of Baruten LGA is now occupied by the bandits, who have chased residents away.
There are also reports of the presence of the bandits in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.
See more photos below: