PHOTOS: Kwara Residents Confirm Bandits’ Presence In Baruten LG Council 

‎Residents of Baruten Local Government Area of Kwara State have confirmed the presence of armed bandits in the northern part of the local government.

‎They said they were attacked this weekend by bandits chased from the northeast and northwest.

‎Some residents were reportedly killed, while the community vigilante vehicle and motorcycles were also burned.

‎Although, the Kwara State Police Command has consistently denied that there is presence of bandits in the state, residents of Baruten are backing up their claims with video and photo evidence.

‎Baruten is a six-hour drive from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

A resident who wants anonymity confirmed that the northern part of Baruten LGA is now occupied by the bandits, who have chased residents away.

‎There are also reports of the presence of the bandits in Kaiama Local Government Area of the state.

