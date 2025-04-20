Ten Kidnap Victims Rescued As Police Foil Abduction Attempt In Katsina

The Katsina State Command on Sunday said it has successfully foiled a kidnap attempt along the Funtua to Gusau Highway and rescued ten kidnap victims unhurt.

The victims comprised two drivers and eight passengers. Efforts are being intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds.

In a statement on Sunday, the spokesman of the Katsina Police Command, Abubakar Sadiq, said that on April 19, 2025, at about 2135 hours, an information was received at the Faskari Division that suspected armed bandits laid ambush at Marabar Bangori village along Funtua-Gusau Road with intent to kidnap occupants of two vehicles.

He said the vehicles, a black Golf Saloon (BWR 781 SW) and an ash-colored Golf (DTM 179 TA), were en route from Katsina to Faskari.

Sadiq added that upon receiving the information, the patrol team attached to Faskri Division mobilized and responded promptly to the scene, engaging the bandits in a gun battle.

“The bandits were overpowered and fled into the nearby bush, abandoning their mission. Ten (10) victims, including two drivers and eight passengers, were rescued unhurt. Efforts are being made to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects as the investigation proceeds. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement added.

The Commissioner of Police, Katsina State Command, Bello Shehu, commended the officers for their professionalism and prompt response, which undoubtedly saved lives.

Shehu further reiterated the commitment of the command towards ensuring the safety and security of the good people of the State.

Meanwhile, the Zonal Pastor of the Katsina State branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Olawale Oluwabusola, on Sunday, charged leaders and followers to emulate the life of sacrifice as exemplified by Jesus Christ for the betterment of society.

He encouraged Christians to see Easter as a season to renew their walk with God and focus on their eternal journey.

According to him, the importance of Easter Celebration which marks the end of the 100 days of fasting and prayer declared from the beginning of the year cannot be over stated.

Oluwabusola, who was speaking in an interview with Channels Television shortly after performing early morning Easter Sunday Service believed that, God is a spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

He therefore urged faithful on love and sacrifice, quoting John chapter 4 verse 24 which states that, God is a spirit: and they that worship him must worship him in spirit and in truth.

“Salvation is a Christian journey to eternity. Commemorating the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, Easter stands as a powerful symbol of unconditional love, sacrifice, and redemption. The period offers a critical moment for introspection”, he added.