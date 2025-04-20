VIDEO: Chude Narrates Battle With Depression, Asks Others To Share Their Stories

Media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo has recalled his experience with depression, asking people with a similar issue to tell their stories.

Chude narrated his experience when he was featured on Channels Television’s Rubbin Minds aired on Sunday. According to him, he battled with depression in 2016, leading to the publication of a book caption “How Depression Saved my Life,” which will be released in September.

The filmmaker explained that a negative life situation does not necessarily lead to depression.

Instead, depression arises when one’s mind cannot cope with life’s challenges. He shared that in 2016, he faced a business-related situation that left him unprepared and unable to manage the circumstances.

Reflecting on his childhood, Chude revealed that he did not experience abuse but rather love as the only child of his parents. However, the media entrepreneur said he felt a profound loneliness due to constantly comparing himself to others with larger families. According to him, his childhood significantly contributed to feelings of loneliness that eventually led to his depression. He said that at 30, he first sought therapy.

Watch the interview below: