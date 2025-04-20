[VIDEO] Insecurity: ‘Not Way To Go,’ Expert Faults Calls For Self-Defense

Despite the rising rate of insecurity across the country, with abductions, killings, and other crimes making headlines, an analyst on conflict in Sub-Saharan Africa, Bulama Burkati, has faulted calls for self-defense.

A former Minister of Defence, Lt. Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), had re-echoed his call for self-defense in the wake of the assaults on Benue and Plateau states, where over 150 persons were killed, many wounded, and several persons displaced.

But, Bukarti, a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said self-defense is the wrong approach to silencing the stormy wave of insecurity.

“It is overwhelming, but to be honest, despite these, self-defense is the wrong thing to start; it is the wrong call,” he said on the show.



According to him, with the proliferation of arms and light weapons, calling for self-defense will only aggravate the situation.

“Now, if you have calls for self-defense, what that means is that there will be more arms in the hands of ordinary Nigerians. More people will buy weapons, they will buy arms, and more people will start to kill people without justice,” Burkati argued.

Watch his reaction to calls for self-defense from the 2:59 minute mark to 5:10 below: