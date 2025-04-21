Adeleke Orders Manhunt For Arsonists Who Set Osun Court Ablaze

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered a thorough investigation into the burning of the Ilesa High Court 2 building

He also urged security agencies to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

While condemning the incident, which he described as an “unjustifiable attack on the state judiciary,” he also directed security agencies to beef up surveillance across the various court buildings.

READ ALSO: Maiduguri Bomb Explosion Untrue, Misleading — NCoS

The incident, which occurred on Sunday night, resulted in the destruction of sensitive court documents, exhibits, and the near-total ruin of the building.

It was learnt that the damage had already been done by the time the state fire service arrived.

Reports indicated that files relating to sensitive court cases were among the materials destroyed in the fire.

Adeleke, according to a statement issued by the spokesperson to the state governor, Olawale Rasheed, said, “Thorough investigation must be conducted by the security agencies to apprehend the suspects and ensure they face the consequences of their actions.

READ ALSO: I Didn’t Lie Against Supreme Court, Falana Fires Back At Wike

“I further direct security agencies to beef up surveillance across the various court buildings,” the governor stated.”

The governor also urged the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice to work with the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure to begin the immediate rehabilitation of the destroyed court building.

Describing the arson as a direct threat to democracy, Adeleke emphasised the crucial role of the judiciary in safeguarding democratic values, calling for support and protection of the Judiciary.