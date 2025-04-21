‘Champion Of Mercy,’ CAN Pays Tribute To Pope Francis

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, describing him as a champion of mercy, and global unity who left a lasting legacy, including significant spiritual influence on Nigeria.

Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88, served as the head of the Roman Catholic Church from 2013 until his passing.

In a statement issued on Monday, CAN President Archbishop Daniel Okoh extended condolences on behalf of the Nigerian Christian community to the global Catholic Church.

“It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis,” the statement read. “His extraordinary leadership and compassion touched millions, and we join the global Church in mourning his loss.”

According to CAN, Pope Francis strengthened the Church in Nigeria by appointing several bishops and cardinals from the country, reinforcing the vibrancy of the local Catholic community.

He also consistently advocated for peace and unity through interfaith dialogue, which CAN described as a source of hope for Nigeria’s diverse and multi-religious society.

“His unwavering commitment to interfaith dialogue brought hope for peace in our diverse nation, nurturing unity in the face of many challenges,” Okoh stated.

The Christian body also acknowledged the Pope’s strong stance against poverty, corruption, and inequality, describing his teachings as especially relevant to Nigeria’s struggle for social justice. His encyclicals, including Laudato Si’ and Amoris Laetitia, were cited for enriching Christian thought on environmental stewardship and family life.

Although Pope Francis never visited Nigeria, CAN noted that his pastoral missions across Africa sent powerful messages of solidarity, particularly to the marginalised and the poor.

“As we bid farewell to this devoted servant of God, we pray for the peaceful repose of his soul and for strength for the Catholic Church in this moment of transition,” the statement added.

CAN concluded by affirming that the Pope’s legacy of humility, compassion, and justice will continue to inspire Nigerian Christians in the pursuit of unity, righteousness, and peace.