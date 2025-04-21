Eunisell Interlinked Posts N319.6m Nine-Month Profit

Eunisell Interlinked Plc has released its unaudited financial statements, reporting a pre-tax profit of N319.6 million for the nine months ended 31st March 2025.

This marks a 405% year-over-year increase from N63.2 million reported in the previous year, with the profit for the last three months totalling N51.9 million.

The company’s revenue for the third quarter rose to N332.2 million, up from N247.5 million reported in the previous year.

This growth contributed to a cumulative revenue of N1.3 billion, representing a substantial 285% increase compared to the N339.3 million reported in the same nine-month period last year.

In terms of costs, the cost of sales for the nine-month period surged by 299%, escalating from N195 million to N777.1 million, with the third-quarter figure recorded at N195.1 million.

Despite this increase in costs, gross profit for the nine months soared to N529.4 million, up by 267% from N144.3 million.

On a less positive note, operating expenses for the nine-month period ended 31st March 2025 experienced a significant spike of 172%, rising to N177.3 million from N65.1 million.

Nevertheless, Eunisell Interlinked Plc managed to achieve notable growth in profits from core operations, which soared by 345%, climbing from N79.1 million in the previous year to N352.07 million, with the three-month profit figure at N64.3 million.

As of the 21st of April 2025, shares of Eunisell Interlinked are currently priced at N10.75, with a year-to-date performance of -44%. In 2024, the company achieved an impressive year-to-date performance of 502.19%.

READ ALSO: World Economic Forum Founder, Klaus Schwab, Exits Board

Key Highlights