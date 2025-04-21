FG Denies Report On Enugu Airport Concession

The Minister for Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, has faulted a media report claiming that it has agreed on a concession duration for the Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Enugu.

It will be recalled that Enugu Airport came under media scrutiny barely 48 hours ago after Air Peace airline suspended its flight operations to the airport due to infrastructural defects.

This suspension of flight services prompted the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria to immediately shut the airport, stating that it would embark on emergency runway rehabilitation.

In a statement signed by the Special Adviser on Media and Communications to the Minister, Tunde Moshood, on Monday, Keyamo described the report as untrue.

Although the minister acknowledged that the government was considering concessions and had received proposals from various interested companies, he stated that no conclusion had been reached.

Moshood noted that many of the airports in the country are operating at a loss and have to be subsidised monthly by the government, reinforcing the need for concessions.

The statement partly reads: “Whilst it is true that the Federal Government is considering proposals for the concession of five major airports, this is a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities can meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations. Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the Federal Government. It is noteworthy that this initiative to concession started under previous administrations.

“At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concessions. It is important to emphasise that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration. All submitted proposals are currently undergoing thorough evaluation and will eventually be reviewed by the ICRC before being presented to the Minister for onward conveyance to FEC for approval. We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded. However, for the sake of transparency, the Honourable Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo SAN, directed some months ago that the Aviation Labour Unions be included as part of the negotiating teams.

“Therefore, we must state unequivocally that the information suggesting a predetermined concession duration is false, unfounded, and intended to cause unwarranted disaffection and mistrust in this process by those with entrenched interests.”

Moshood further stated: “With his training and track record, the Minister will not allow anything untoward to happen under his watch. He has so far run the Ministry in a transparent manner and will not fall into the same mistakes of the past. We will ensure that all decisions are made in the best interests of the nation and the aviation sector.”